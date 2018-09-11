Dense Fog Advisory Until 10:00 a.m.

Medical Moment – Fall Prevention

Posted 9:49 AM, September 11, 2018, by

Spectrum Health is offering fall prevention tips for families on Friday, September 21 at the Hudsonville Meijer from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.  For more details visit their website here.

