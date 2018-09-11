Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. In remembrance of 9/11, memorials will be taking place throughout the country.

Vice President Pence will join Secretary Mattis at an observance ceremony at the Pentagon Memorial, while President and Mrs. Trump will be participating in a ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Here in West Michigan, there will be several events including the Community Day of Remembrance Scout Salute at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, which runs until 8 p.m.

2. They have a disability, but it doesn't take away their ability to create wonderful art. A new exhibit at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park raises awareness of disabilities, called "Process and Presence."

The exhibit emphasizes the connection between disabilities and the changes people experience because of them. The sculptures were created by 16 artists who all have some form of a disability.

The exhibit also celebrates the 50th anniversary of Michigan's sister state relationship with a district in Japan that's known for its commitment to artists with disabilities.

The display will open to the public on Friday and runs through January 6.

3. Bear hunting season is underway in Michigan this week.

The precise opening date for each area depends on location. The season just began in the Upper Peninsula on Monday, starts Thursday is some parts of the Lower Peninsula, and Sunday in others.

The DNR says hunting is an important part of making sure Michigan has a healthy bear population with a suitable habitat. More than 7,000 licenses were available this year.

4. If you've ever wanted to see auroras, tonight might be the chance to see them!

These glowing rays, also referred to as the Northern Lights, are expected to be easier to see thanks to a solar storm.

People in Northern U.S. states stand for a better chance at witnessing the light show because of where the solar storm will hit and affect Earth's magnetic field.

Of course, people will only be able to see the lights if there are clear skies.

5. Don't live near a Chick-Fil-A to get some of their delicious nuggets? Just head to Sam's Club for the "Member's Mark Southern Style Chicken Bites."

One person posted on social media saying they're legit, and they taste exactly like the Chick-Fil-A nuggets.

A three pound bag will cost just under $10. They can be baked, put in the microwave, or even air fried.