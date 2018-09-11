GRPD searching for teen wanted for multiple felony charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police are asking for help in locating 18-year-old Eddie Pratt-Harris, who reportedly wanted for a drive-by shooting that occurred on August 8 on Broadway Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

No one was injured in that incident, according to police, but Pratt-Harris is also accused of committing additional felonies.

He is wanted for charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, and felony firearm.

Pratt-Harris is about 5'8" and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3384.