Dense Fog Advisory Until 10:00 a.m.

GRPD searching for teen wanted for multiple felony charges

Posted 8:15 AM, September 11, 2018, by , Updated at 08:36AM, September 11, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police are asking for help in locating 18-year-old Eddie Pratt-Harris, who reportedly wanted for a drive-by shooting that occurred on August 8 on Broadway Avenue NW in Grand Rapids.

No one was injured in that incident, according to police, but Pratt-Harris is also accused of committing additional felonies.

He is wanted for charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, and felony firearm.

Pratt-Harris is about 5'8" and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3384.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s