Show your team spirit with these game day essentials

September means a lot of things for families in Michigan, one of those things is football season!

Lifestyle expert Sherri French from Capital M Media shares some items that will help you show your team spirit, and ensure your football tailgate is fun for the whole family.

The Original Party Pal

  • The Original Party Pal is designed to keep one hand completely free while enjoying your favorite foods!
  • The Original Party Pal comfortably holds a plate and glass, can, bottle or paper cup.
  • It also has a compartment for utensils and a napkin.
  • Great for any buffet style gathering like tailgates, BBQs and other outdoor parties.

Fanapeel/Gamefaces

W-C-HRT-34-R_Fr - University of Michigan (U of M) Wolverines - Waterless Peel & Stick Temporary Spirit Tattoos - 4-Piece - Blue M Logo on Maize Heart

  • Use code fanapeel20 for 20% off your order
  • Peel & Stick Waterless Tattoos work like a skin sticker, safe and made for your skin but can work on any surface such as hats, shirts, cell phones, laptops and glass wear.
  • No water to apply;NO rubbing alcohol, NO Baby Oil and NO scrubbing to remove.
  • Great game time addition to flaunt your team spirit, simple easy to use, great for kids and adults.

SCORE! The Official Game Day Bag

Chrissy Medium Clear Game Day Handbag - Navy Blue and Gold

  • Use code MMM20 for 20% off your order.
  • Compliant with handbag and purse policies of the NFL, NCAA, PGA, NHL, 1500 stadium/arenas across America, high school sporting events, large concerts, movie theaters and secure work environments~ TSA, prisons, security companies, large department stores~Macy's, Dillards~ Rx, cosmetic stores, many government jobs and police departments.
  • Created with clear, weather resistant, polyurethane with exquisite durable hardware to last for many seasons and features beautiful bling , interior, attached, zippered privacy pouches for id and money as well as, an interior scannable ticket pocket.
  • Most styles come in 42 color combos and represent a woman's love of team, school or organization.

JC Penney - Wooden Lawn Games
Image result for wooden yahtzee set

Image result for wooden domino set jc penney

Groove Rings

Michigan State Spartans Collegiate Silicone Rings

  • Use code freeshipTV for free shipping on your order.
  • Groove Rings are the only breathable rings on the market. They have inner grooves to let air in and moisture out keeping your finger dry and comfortable.
  • Groove now has official NCAA licensing with over 60 schools! Now you can take your commitment to your favorite team to a new level! Show your school spirit by getting a Groove U Game day ring with your team logo.
  • They are a safe alternative to a metal wedding band. They are made from medical grade silicone and have a 94 year warranty, even covering loss!

For more information and coupon codes, head to hellocapitalm.com.

