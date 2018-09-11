Show your team spirit with these game day essentials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

September means a lot of things for families in Michigan, one of those things is football season!

Lifestyle expert Sherri French from Capital M Media shares some items that will help you show your team spirit, and ensure your football tailgate is fun for the whole family.

The Original Party Pal

The Original Party Pal is designed to keep one hand completely free while enjoying your favorite foods!

The Original Party Pal comfortably holds a plate and glass, can, bottle or paper cup.

It also has a compartment for utensils and a napkin.

Great for any buffet style gathering like tailgates, BBQs and other outdoor parties.

Fanapeel/Gamefaces

Use code fanapeel20 for 20% off your order

for 20% off your order Peel & Stick Waterless Tattoos work like a skin sticker, safe and made for your skin but can work on any surface such as hats, shirts, cell phones, laptops and glass wear.

No water to apply;NO rubbing alcohol, NO Baby Oil and NO scrubbing to remove.

Great game time addition to flaunt your team spirit, simple easy to use, great for kids and adults.

SCORE! The Official Game Day Bag

Use code MMM20 for 20% off your order.

for 20% off your order. Compliant with handbag and purse policies of the NFL, NCAA, PGA, NHL, 1500 stadium/arenas across America, high school sporting events, large concerts, movie theaters and secure work environments~ TSA, prisons, security companies, large department stores~Macy's, Dillards~ Rx, cosmetic stores, many government jobs and police departments.

Created with clear, weather resistant, polyurethane with exquisite durable hardware to last for many seasons and features beautiful bling , interior, attached, zippered privacy pouches for id and money as well as, an interior scannable ticket pocket.

Most styles come in 42 color combos and represent a woman's love of team, school or organization.

JC Penney - Wooden Lawn Games



Groove Rings

Use code freeshipTV for free shipping on your order.

for free shipping on your order. Groove Rings are the only breathable rings on the market. They have inner grooves to let air in and moisture out keeping your finger dry and comfortable.

Groove now has official NCAA licensing with over 60 schools! Now you can take your commitment to your favorite team to a new level! Show your school spirit by getting a Groove U Game day ring with your team logo.

They are a safe alternative to a metal wedding band. They are made from medical grade silicone and have a 94 year warranty, even covering loss!

For more information and coupon codes, head to hellocapitalm.com.