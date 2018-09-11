Show your team spirit with these game day essentials

September means a lot of things for families in Michigan, one of those things is football season!
Lifestyle expert Sherri French from Capital M Media shares some items that will help you show your team spirit, and ensure your football tailgate is fun for the whole family.
- The Original Party Pal is designed to keep one hand completely free while enjoying your favorite foods!
- The Original Party Pal comfortably holds a plate and glass, can, bottle or paper cup.
- It also has a compartment for utensils and a napkin.
- Great for any buffet style gathering like tailgates, BBQs and other outdoor parties.
- Peel & Stick Waterless Tattoos work like a skin sticker, safe and made for your skin but can work on any surface such as hats, shirts, cell phones, laptops and glass wear.
- No water to apply;NO rubbing alcohol, NO Baby Oil and NO scrubbing to remove.
- Great game time addition to flaunt your team spirit, simple easy to use, great for kids and adults.
SCORE! The Official Game Day Bag
- Compliant with handbag and purse policies of the NFL, NCAA, PGA, NHL, 1500 stadium/arenas across America, high school sporting events, large concerts, movie theaters and secure work environments~ TSA, prisons, security companies, large department stores~Macy's, Dillards~ Rx, cosmetic stores, many government jobs and police departments.
- Created with clear, weather resistant, polyurethane with exquisite durable hardware to last for many seasons and features beautiful bling , interior, attached, zippered privacy pouches for id and money as well as, an interior scannable ticket pocket.
- Most styles come in 42 color combos and represent a woman's love of team, school or organization.
- Groove Rings are the only breathable rings on the market. They have inner grooves to let air in and moisture out keeping your finger dry and comfortable.
- Groove now has official NCAA licensing with over 60 schools! Now you can take your commitment to your favorite team to a new level! Show your school spirit by getting a Groove U Game day ring with your team logo.
- They are a safe alternative to a metal wedding band. They are made from medical grade silicone and have a 94 year warranty, even covering loss!
For more information and coupon codes, head to hellocapitalm.com.