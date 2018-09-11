Smart Shopper: Free junior deer hunting licenses at Michigan Meijer stores

Posted 10:31 AM, September 11, 2018, by , Updated at 10:29AM, September 11, 2018

Continuing the tradition started back in 2008, Michigan Meijer stores are offering free junior deer hunting licenses from Sept. 14-15 for ages 16 and under.

When accompanied by an adult, youth can visit the sporting goods desk or customer service for their license. There is no need to present a coupon. You can receive a single junior deer hunting license valued at $20 or mentored youth hunting license. For those who are ages 10-16, you must also purchase a $6 base license which allows hunting of small game. The mentored youth hunting license, valid only for hunters under the age of 10, includes a base license and does not require a base license to be purchased separately.

 

