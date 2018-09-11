State again extends deadline for marijuana businesses

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan has again extended the deadline for medical marijuana businesses to be licensed.

Gov. Rick Snyder on Tuesday signed new emergency rules allowing 108 facilities to operate until Dec. 15 as long as they have secured local approval. Ninety-eight businesses, mostly dispensaries, will be sent cease-and-desist letters if they are still open after this weekend because they did not request a license or failed to move to a second step.

This is the third time the state has changed deadlines as it implements a 2016 law requiring a state license to operate a medical marijuana business.

Thirty-seven businesses have been issued a license or have been approved for licensure.

