× Van strikes horse-drawn buggy, killing horse, ejecting buggy driver

BLOOMINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A horse is dead and the driver of the buggy it was pulling is in serious condition after the buggy was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Bloomingdale Township.

It happened around 10:42 a.m., on 46th Street at County Road 388.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound 1996 Ford Econoline 150 van crossed the center line and hit the northbound horse-drawn buggy straight-on, “killing the horse on impact and ejecting the driver of the buggy.”

The driver of the van suffered no injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office, but the buggy driver was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital by Life EMS ambulance. Police say he is 67, and from the Bloomingdale area.

The driver of the van is from Grand Junction. Police say it appears neither alcohol nor narcotics were involved in the crash. Meanwhile, the investigation continues.

Besides sheriff’s deputies, members of the Michigan State Police, Life EMS and the Bloomingdale Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Anyone with more information can contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer (269) 343-2100 or your local Police Department.