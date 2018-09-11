× Video: Thieves break-in to St. Joseph Co. gas station

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Michigan State Police Department has released video from a break-in on Labor Day where thieves stole an ATM.

The incident happened early on Labor Day at the Marathon Gas Station on U.S. 12 in Mottville Township.

Police say the suspects broke the glass on the front door, removed the ATM and several cartons of cigarettes. The gas station was closed at the time and wasn’t set to open until 7:00 a.m. due to the holiday.

Anyone with information should call the Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500.