Vintage Plus More celebrates 5 years of business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For five years, people have been finding all kids of gifts and treasures at Vintage Plus More. Now the owner of the vendor-style store wants to thank customers by holding an anniversary sale on Saturday.

Vintage Plus More is a vendor store with a mix of antiques, home decor, handmade items, and more. At the anniversary sale, everything on the store will be 20 percent off. Plus there will be a raffle and giveaways for customers that come into the store that day.

The sale runs Saturday, September 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vintage Plus More is located at 2455 29th Street Southeast in Grand Rapids.

For more information, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.