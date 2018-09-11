VP Mike Pence coming to Grand Rapids Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Grand Rapids Wednesday to tout President Trump’s tax reforms.

Pence will tour the Mill Steel company on 36th Street and speak at 1:45 p.m. Officials with the Vice President say he will be discussing the positive impacts of tax reform on Michigan businesses, workers and families.

Air Force Two is scheduled to arrive at Gerald R. Ford International Airport at about 12:45 p.m. A departure time has been announced.

Wednesday is also the public visitation for Richard M. DeVos, co-founder of Amway and father-in-law to current Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Richard DeVos died at age 92 last week.