Dense Fog Advisory Until 10:00 a.m.

West Michigan church honors military members, law enforcement, EMS with free Biggby drinks

Posted 8:06 AM, September 11, 2018, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — All active or retired military members, law enforcement officers and EMS members will be able to stop by certain Biggby Coffee locations in the Battle Creek and Marshall areas for free drinks on September 11.

Victory Life Church decided to honor and thank all of these individuals by paying for their drinks.

Active or retired military members, law enforcement officers and EMS members just have to visit one of the participating locations with a proper ID to receive their free drink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Unslaved

    Just because their vehicles have sirens doesn’t mean an EMT is anything like a cop. EMTs protect and serve the community. Cops protect and serve the most evil people alive.

    Reply