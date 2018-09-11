West Michigan church honors military members, law enforcement, EMS with free Biggby drinks

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — All active or retired military members, law enforcement officers and EMS members will be able to stop by certain Biggby Coffee locations in the Battle Creek and Marshall areas for free drinks on September 11.

Victory Life Church decided to honor and thank all of these individuals by paying for their drinks.

Active or retired military members, law enforcement officers and EMS members just have to visit one of the participating locations with a proper ID to receive their free drink.