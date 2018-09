Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The West Michigan American Red Cross already has 30 people helping with Hurricane Florence relief.

Expected to reach the Carolina coast on Thursday, Florence is anticipated to be a nasty storm, which is why the Red Cross has volunteers already there to help.

Today, the Emergency Response Vehicle is taking off from West Michigan, along with more volunteers.

However, the Red Cross says they could always use more help. You do need to go through a training before you can be sent out to help with disaster relief.

Find out more on how to become a volunteer here.