Write Michigan Short Story Contest now accepting entries

Have you ever wanted to take pen to paper, or fingers to keyboard, to try writing a story? Kent District Library is bringing back the Write Michigan Short Story Contest, where writers can have a chance to win cash prizes and have their story published.

Writers of all ages are invited to take part in this contest. Stories must be 3,000 words or less, with separate categories for youth, teens, adults, and Spanish language.

The top honor in each category receives a $250 cash prize and a Judges’ Choice runner-up in each category will receive a $100 prize. Winners will be honored during an awards ceremony in March and be published by Chapbook Press. Stories will also be published.

It's a $10 entry fee for ages 18 and older, and free for 17 and under. The contest is currently for Michigan residents only, and all entries must be submitted online by November 30.

Submit a story or learn more about the contest rules at writemichigan.org.