Dr. Bitner talks about the power of Yoga and Tai Chi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you one of those people who scrunch your nose at the thought of trying Yoga or Tai Chi? Even nationally recognized menopause specialist, Dr. Diana Bitner, admits that she also had hesitations. However, well into doing Yoga now for quite sometime, she said it's been wonderful for her health. Did you know that Yoga actually goes back thousands of years?

For our Women Talk Wednesday segment, Dr. Bitner brought along instructor Denise Karsen, who teaches Yoga at Lemmen Holten Cancer Pavilion. Yoga is great for someone going through cancer treatment or even recovering from surgery. It can be fast-moving between poses or more of a practice session with a series of poses lasting longer each time, with a focus on breathing and deep stretches.

Yoga is not a religion, but a health practice, Bitner explained. It has many benefits from physical to psychological and emotional.

Mental Benefits

Improved focus

Clarity of thought

A calm and relaxed mind

More patience and understanding

Less susceptibility to stress

Balanced approach to conflict

Physical Benefits

Improved immune system

Greater flexibility

Postural awareness

More effective use of the body/better balance

Increased energy

Less stress-induced pains

How specifically does it help cancer patients? Chemotherapy can cause a woman to go into premature menopause and increase all the symptoms such as hot flashes, sleep issues, mood changes and joint pain. Yoga can help them sleep and feel less anxious, along with helping with the pain.

Tai Chi is more of a "moving meditation" in which participants perform a series of slow, graceful motions that often resemble movements in nature. People will concentrate on their deep breathing and precise posture, which helps to relax the mind and strengthen the body.

Recent studies have shown that Tai Chi enhances the immune system and relieves pain, anxiety and stress n cancer patients and survivors. Research is ongoing.

Cancer patients can take part in Restorative Yoga Classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. at Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion. To register, call 616.486.6180.

To set up an appointment with Dr. Bitner or her menopause specialist team, call 616.267.8520. Her office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Dr. NW Suite A. Make sure to visit her blog at healthbeat.spectrumhealth.org/blogs