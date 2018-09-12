Forest Hills Northern girls golf team remains hungry after state title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Forest Hills Northern girls golf team brought home the division 2 state championship last fall and this so far this season the Huskies are continuing to play at a high level.

"These girls worked harder this year after our state tournament than they did going into the state tournament last year" 11th year head coach Kent Graves said. "We only had three returning two sophomores and a senior coming back this year so I had a bunch of JV players that wanted to be a part of this team so they worked very hard."

The team did return its top two players in senior Kay Zubkus and sophomore Lilia Henkel.

"We have a bunch of girls who want to work and want to get better" Zubkus said. "Ultimately everyone really wants to win states again it is a great feeling. With everyone having that drive and that work ethic I think that is what has put us where we are."

"It's definitely a younger group" Henkel said. "I just think the different personalities that each person has and the amount of work and, as Kay said, drive that every person on this team has they want to get better and they know that they can get better so they just work for it."

The Huskies set and 18-hole school record by shooting 309 August 23rd at the Mona Shores invitational.