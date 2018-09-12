Four men shot, wounded in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect after four people were shot overnight Tuesday into Wednesday in the Benton Harbor area.

The first victim was found around 11:40 p.m. on September 11 in the 1000 block of Bishop Street. A few minutes later a second victim, 29, arrived at the Lakeland ER.

Both men suffered non-life threatening injuries.

While officers were investigating the area around 12:30 a.m., they heard more shots fired.

Two more male victims were located in the 600 block of Empire Avenue. One of the men suffered non-life threatening injuries and the other remains in critical condition.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related, but officers were able to recover three long guns and a handgun during their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety at 269-927-0293 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-342-7867.