From rivals to teammates: Drake Harris and Jon Wassink working together at Western Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Jon Wassink (South Christian) and Drake Wassink (Grand Rapids Christian) were rivals in high school, now they are quarterback and wide receiver on the same team at Western Michigan University.

"Since high school we played against each other South Christian Grand Rapids Christian everyone knows that back at home "Harris said. "I didn't know him personally but I knew of him and I think he knew of me but know we know each other with him being my quarterback. We hang out sometimes he is a cool dude easy to talk to so we have a good relationship."

Through 2 games, Harris has 4 catches for 28 yards, but both say they are pleased with the connection they built.

"We played in high school against each other but I didn't really know him personally until he got here in May so it has been great" Wassink said. "He is a good kid and he has been very good for us on the football field as well so it is a lot of fun having him."

WMU hosts Delaware State Saturday at 7 p.m. at Waldo Stadium.