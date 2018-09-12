Photos: Injured bald eagle taken in by Grand Rapids rehab center on 9/11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bald eagle named “Sparta” is recovering at a local rehab center after being found severely injured in a field.

The Wildlife Rehab Center in Grand Rapids tells FOX 17 they were alerted yesterday to a bald eagle that appeared to be injured laying out in a corn field in Sparta. The center had one of their licensed rehabbers, Allyson Swanson, head out to Sparta to see what they could do to help.

After multiple trips out to the corn field yesterday, Swanson was able to safely get the eagle inside a carrying cage. They tell us that “Sparta” had injuries to his body and wing. They are unsure if the injuries were naturally occurring or if someone hurt him intentionally.

Wildlife Rehab Center says “Sparta” will need x-rays, antibiotics and pain medication in the short term. They are working to ensure that he recovers fully and will eventually release him back into the wild.

The center is fully funded by donations from the public. They are asking for donations to help get Sparta and the rest of the animals there the best care they can. If you would like to donate, you can do so on their Facebook Page or their website.