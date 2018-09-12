Jury hung on verdict of mom accused of killing her son

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A jury has failed in reaching a verdict in the trial of a West Michigan mother on trial in the death of her own son.

Judge Mark Trusock declared a hung jury in the murder trial of Lovily Johnson Wednesday morning. The jury had been deliberating for almost a full week and have been unable to come to a decision.

Johnson was accused of killing her own baby last summer and of child abuse. Investigators say Johnson left her 6-month-old son Noah alone in her home in Wyoming for 32 hours in June of 2017.

Police say the baby was in a car seat and that Johnson admitted to smoking marijuana with friends at the time. Johnson’s attorney has argued that the baby could have died from anything.

