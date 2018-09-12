Hung Jury in Lovily Johnson Trial

Just Between Friends Sale

Wednesday marks the start of one of the largest children's consignment sales in West Michigan. Just Between Friends sells all sizes of children’s clothes and shoes along with books, toys and a variety of big ticket items! After the sale is all said and done most of the items will be donated to local charities supporting more families in West Michigan. The sale continues until Saturday afternoon for you to shop till you drop with half off days on both Friday and Saturday. You don’t want to miss the great deals and quality products.

The event is at the DeltaPlex in Walker at Turner Avenue and West River Drive.  Click here for hours and more info.

 

