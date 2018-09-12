× “I didn’t think this could happen to me”: Homeowner shaken up after truck crashes into home

KALAMAZOO, Mich — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a house sustained “significant damage” Wednesday, after a truck struck another vehicle, and then plowed into the home.

Officials describe the incident as a hit-and-run, and say it happened shortly before 3 p.m., in the area of W. North Street and N. Church St.

“I was in my bedroom and I heard a crash,” said homeowner Charlin Hinds. “My husband was sitting on the couch, I ran out and hollered for him and he didn’t say nothing so I panicked then I looked over and I seen the truck in my living room.”

Police say the driver took off from the scene before they arrived. Hinds told FOX 17 she didn’t get a good look at the suspect.

“I’m really shook up, I’m really hurt because I didn’t think this could happen to me ,” said Hinds. “You see it on tv but [not] in real life like this, so I’m shaken up.”

Hinds and her husband were not hurt and will be staying in a hotel for the time-being.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)-337-8994, Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100 or at the Silent Observer website.