Love board games? Come play at Grand-Con Gaming Convention

Posted 1:23 PM, September 12, 2018, by , Updated at 12:35PM, September 12, 2018

GrandCon Gaming Convention is coming to DeVos Place, and they're putting the fun in fundraising! There will be over a thousand board games, card games, role playing games and so much more to play to raise money for multiple charities this weekend.

In addition to games for all ages, industry guests from around the world will be at the convention, hundreds of events to take part in, and exhibitors from around the country to shop from.

Part of the proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish Foundation, Mackenzie's Animal Sanctuary, and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Foundation.

GrandCon is happening September 14-16. To purchase badges and event tickets, visit grand-con.com.

