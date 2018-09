Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A three-day festival will draw thousands to Muskegon! From Sept. 13-16, bring the whole family to the Michigan Irish Music Festival at Heritage Landing. Enjoy contemporary and traditional Irish music on seven stages, dancing, culture, presentations, interactive displays, food, Highland Games and more.

Click on the video to listen to the wonderful sounds of One for the Foxes who will be performing.

