Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A public celebration of life is happening for Amway co-founder Richard DeVos, expected to draw thousands of people.

It's going on inside the Ambassador Ballroom of the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and again from 4 to 8.

There will be a private funeral Thursday at 2 p.m. at LaGrave Church.

The public is invited to watch via live stream at DeVos Place.

2. As Hurricane Florence approaches the east coast, volunteers from Michigan are heading out to help in any way they can.

30 people from Michigan are already in the Carolinas with the American Red Cross. On Tuesday, emergency response vehicles hit the road taking even more volunteers and supplies like food, cots, water, and cleaning gear.

The Red Cross says it's important for them to be out ahead of the storm, so that impacted residents know there are people ready to help.

3. Smart Shoppers! A sea of bargains await you at one of the largest children's consignment sales that kicks off today.

The "Just Between Friends" sale runs through Saturday at the DeltaPlex in Walker. People can get 50 to 90 percent off clothes, toys, baby gear, and even furniture and maternity items.

The sale starts at 9 a.m. with admission costing $3, but there's a free pass available at the event's website.

Friday and Saturday are also free days, with half off prices.

4. Rick and Morty is a popular cartoon for grown ups, and today a mobile pop up shop that's all about the show will be in West Michigan.

From 5-8 p.m. tonight, the Rickmobile will be at Gray Skies Distillery in Grand Rapids.

The vehicle is a "one of a kind" mobile pop-up shop offering exclusive Rick and Morty Merchandise. The shop only accepts cards, so no cash will be accepted.

Due to popularity, it's possible that the line may be capped at some point, But if you miss it, you can catch it in Lansing on Friday and Ann Arbor on Saturday.

5. Flue season is closer than we think, the Center for Disease Control is sending out warnings now, so they don't see a repeat of last year.

The CDC is recommending people get vaccinated early, preferably by the end of October.

An estimated 700,000 people were hospitalized with the flu during the 2017-18 season. The number of child cases was specifically alarming, with 180 children dying from the illness. Approximately 80 percent of them were not vaccinated.