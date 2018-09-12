× Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Oakfield Twp crash, but recovering

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man on a motorcycle suffered serious injuries in a crash with a minivan Wednesday morning in northeast Kent County – but police say he’s going to survive.

The crash occurred around 11:19 a.m. in Oakfield Township. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office provided in a news release the preliminary findings of the on-scene investigation.

Police say it shows the Kawasaki motorcycle being driven by Brandon Alexander Gutierrez, of Belding, was heading northbound on Wabasis Avenue NE when it struck a minivan that was making a left turn onto Holmden Drive.

Police say alcohol is “not believed to be a factor”, and the 27-year-old Gutierrez was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. They also say two minor passengers in the minivan suffered “very minor injuries”, and were taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital by Rockford Ambulance to be evaluated.

The minivan driver, 41-year-old Marie Lorraine Meyer of Rockford, was not injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Oakfield and Courtland township fire departments assisted sheriff’s deputies at the scene.