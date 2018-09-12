Officials hope Detroit-area ‘fatberg’ offers teaching moment

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Officials in suburban Detroit hope the discovery of a large fatberg in a sewer line will help educate the public about what shouldn’t go down the drain.
The Macomb County Public Works Office says workers cleared an 11-foot-diameter (3.4-meter-wide) pipe in Clinton Township that was partially clogged by the collection of oils, grease, fat and solid items such as baby wipes. It was about 100 feet (30.1-meters) long and as much as 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall.
Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller says in a statement Tuesday that the “gross” fatberg “provides an opportunity … to talk with people about the importance of restricting what goes down our sewers.” Officials say grease and baby wipes, for example, should be kept out of the sewers.
An educational outreach partnership is planned.
Disgusting
I agree that people do care what goes down their drain as long as they don’t have to clean it up or deal with it. I have paid over 600$ for clogged drains because my neglectful neighbor’s poor oil and grease down the drain and we’re connected. When they have to pay the bill maybe they will care. Ignorance.