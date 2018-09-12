Paganelli family give away Super Bowl tickets at Faith Hospice luncheon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Tim Dyer was selected as the winner of 2 Super Bowl LIII tickets in Atlanta along with a 3 night stay at the Omni as part of the annual Faith Hospice luncheon.

20-year NFL official Carl Paganelli donated the tickets and drew the winning name. Paganelli's wife, Cathy lost here battle with cancer 2 years ago and Faith Hospice has been instrumental for Carl and his family during their grieving process.

"It's great to be part of Faith Hospice and it is also great for me to work through my grief and get the other side of the journey" Paganelli said. "It also honors Cathy and Cathy would be so happy and blessed that our family has been involved and my two children we are all in this together with me it's a great honor to give back."

The raffle raised nearly $50,000 for Faith Hospice.

"This was a fun event" Faith Hospice President and CEO Mina Brueker said. "To have the Paganelli family donate two super bowl tickets to Faith Hospice and knowing that those tickets are going to provide care through the funds that we raised for people in the community who can't afford end of life care so it has been a fun and exciting event."

Carl is also working with another non-profit, Beautiful You by Profile, a salon that helps Caner patients. Beautiful You will also be raffling off a pair of Super Bowl Tickets at the end of the regular season, those raffle tickets go on sale Friday.