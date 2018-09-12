Hung Jury in Lovily Johnson Trial

Police: Teenager stabs another girl at Detroit-area school

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old girl is critically injured after being stabbed by another teenage girl during a fight inside a high school classroom in suburban Detroit.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer says a victim was stabbed Wednesday morning by a 17-year-old girl at Fitzgerald High School. He says both are students.

Dwyer told The Detroit News that the injured girl has been taken to a hospital, where she is in critical condition. WWJ-AM reports police say the other girl was taken into custody at the scene.

Fitzgerald Public Schools Superintendent Laurie Fournier said in a statement on the district’s website that the school was placed on lockdown. She says student and staff safety is the “number one priority.”

Dwyer says police are investigating the circumstances of the stabbing.

