Prosecutor who put Jeffrey Willis in prison will lead group

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — The western Michigan prosecutor who won murder convictions in two high-profile cases will lead a statewide group of prosecutors for a year.

D.J. Hilson is the next president of the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan. The group provides training around the state and keeps county prosecutors informed about changes in criminal law and policy.

Hilson is the elected prosecutor in Muskegon County. St. Clair County prosecutor Mike Wendling says Hilson is a “natural choice” to lead the group.

Hilson last year successfully prosecuted Jeffrey Willis in the fatal shooting of a jogger and in May won another conviction against Willis in the abduction and death of a gas station attendant.