Spike the pet tortoise returned to Parchment family

Posted 11:22 AM, September 12, 2018, by , Updated at 11:25AM, September 12, 2018

Spike, the tortoise

PARCHMENT, Mich. – Spike the tortoise has been returned.

The Dziewicki family of Parchment tells FOX 17 that their pet, Spike, was picked up by a man in Spring Valley Park after being placed there by some neighbors that found him. That man took Spike to a reptile dealer in Sherwood, Michigan who had recognized Spike from our earlier news report. He contacted the family to return Spike.

Spike had escaped from a double fenced-in enclosure in his back yard. He traveled about a half mile to the Spring Valley Park.

