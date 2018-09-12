Student stabbed during fight at Fitzgerald High school has died

WARREN, Mich. (WJBK) – A female student at Fitzgerald High School has died after she was stabbed during a school fight Wednesday morning, police said.

According to Warren Police there was a fight between two female students in a school classroom Wednesday morning. The 16-year-old girl who was stabbed died from her injuries, police said.

The other student involved has been arrested and is a 17-year-old student at the school.

Warren Police said a press conference is set for 11 a.m. We’ll stream it live here when it starts.

During the press conference, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the 17-year-old student pulled a kitchen knife during the fight and stabbed the younger student twice in the chest. A school resource officer immediately responded and gave the girl CPR until the fire department arrived.

The girl was taken to the hospital but died a little before 9:30 Wednesday morning.

Fitzgerald Public Schools Superintendent Laurie Fournier said in a statement on the district’s website that the school was placed on lockdown. She says student and staff safety is the “number one priority.” The school was dismissed for the day around 10 a.m.

Fitzgerald High School is part of the Fitzgerald School District in Warren and is not part of the Warren School District.