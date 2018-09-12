Two

Posted 7:29 PM, September 12, 2018, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek are investigating after two men showed up at a hospital Wednesday, each with a gunshot wound to his leg.

That, after Central Dispatch fielded several callsaround 12:45 p.m. of shots fired in the area of Spring Street and E. Grand Circle.

Photo images shot by FOX 17’s Lauren Edwards.

In a news release, the Battle Creek Police Department says officers later found spent gunshot rounds in the first block of E. Grand Circle. Officers searched a house for possible suspects and weapons after that, “but neither were found.

“The homeowner was arrested on unrelated charges. Involved parties are not cooperating with law enforcement.”

Reportedly, the victims were Battle Creek men, ages 22 and 23. That part has not been corroborated by police, though.

The Battle Creek Police are still looking for more information from the public about the incidents. You can call Central Dispatch at (269)-781-0991 or Silent Observer at (269)-964-3888. 

