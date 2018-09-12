Hung Jury in Lovily Johnson Trial

Village of Schoolcraft issues boil water advisory

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — For the next 24 hours residents in the Village of Schoolcraft are advised to boil their water after the water distribution system loss water pressure.

According to officials, an outside contractor shut off the water valve which resulted in the loss of pressure for a period of time.

Although the water pressure has been restored, officials took samples to test for bacteria in the water.

It takes up to 24 hours for those tests to come back but according to officials they hope to have the problem fully resolved by then.

Residents are advised to only used boiled or bottled water for drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, making ice and washing dishes.

Anyone wanting more information is advised to call the Village of Schoolcraft at 269-679-4304.

