VP Pence visits Grand Rapids steel company

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Vice President Mike Pence is visiting a Grand Rapids factory that has given their employees bonuses after a recent federal tax overhaul.

Full-time employees at Mill Steel on 36th Street received a $1,000 bonus in February after the tax cut was signed into law.

Pence toured the facility Wednesday afternoon. He is also expected to pay respects to Amway co-founder Richard DeVos, who died last week, while in West Michigan.

