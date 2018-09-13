× Standoff in Kalamazoo ends with arrest, no injuries

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A standoff on Kalamazoo’s north side Thursday afternoon began with a knock on the front door – and ended with a man going to jail.

That’s according to the city’s Department of Public Safety. It told FOX 17 at the scene that officers went to a house on Willard Street, near N. Westnedge Avenue, to serve a warrant. Police say a man inside had two felony warrants.

Also inside the residence was a nine-year-old boy, but it was not the suspect’s child, according to police. But the man allegedly refused to come out right away.

“(It was) just a subject wanted on some felony warrants. That’s it,” said a DPS officer. “He has a violent past. That’s why all the trucks and all the SWAT (tactical unit) stuff was there.”

Police have not released details yet about how the standoff was resolved. But they say “everybody’s safe. Everybody’s fine.”

FOX 17’s Lauren Edwards contributed to this report.