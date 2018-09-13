× Battle Creek teenager found after missing for nearly a month

BATTLE CREEK, Mich– A 15-year-old girl has been found after missing for several weeks.

Police sent out an alert Thursday evening, saying Lavonda Lee Ann Marriott-Lockmiller was located in the Battle Creek area around 5 p.m.

The teen was first reported missing on August 16th, with several agencies sharing the information on social media.

Further information about her disappearance or discovery have not been released.

The Battle Creek Police Department is thanking those in the community who assisted in trying to find Lavonda.