Countryside Greenhouse offers high quality fall plants and customer service

Posted 12:12 PM, September 13, 2018, by , Updated at 12:11PM, September 13, 2018

Whether you're an active gardener or a seasonal "yardener," there's one place in West Michigan that thousands turn to for high quality plants, trees, herbs, vegetables, and landscaping items.

While Countryside Greenhouse has all of those things, it's their focus on the customer experience and their decades of knowledge that keeps people coming back. Plus they have ice cream and play are for the kids!

Todd went to their greenhouse in Allendale to check out their wide selection of plants and tools.

Countryside Greenhouse is located at 9050 Lake Michigan Drive.

Check out their selection at countrysidegreenhouse.com.

