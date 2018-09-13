Eat your heart out at End of Summer Food Truck Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready to taste some of the best meals that local food trucks have to offer at the 3rd annual End of Summer Food Truck Festival on Saturday.

The event will have nearly 30 food trucks serving everything from Tex Mex, to burgers, barbecue, and desserts. Plus there will be vegetarian and gluten free options at the free-to-attend event.

In addition to enjoying food, there will be live music, beer, and a cornhole tournament going on throughout the day. It will cost $20 per team to play cornhole.

Everything will be at Kent District Library's Kentwood Branch from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

More details can be found at kentwood.us.