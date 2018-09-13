Employee assaulted with pepper spray during robbery

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich — An investigation is underway following a robbery at the ‘Check Into Cash’ at 1357 Mall Dr. in Benton Township.

Employees say two black male suspects entered the store demanding money. One of the employees was sprayed with pepper spray and suffered irritation to the face but medical treatment was not sought.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department ran a K-9 track but came back unsuccessful. Officials say the suspects remain unidentified and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department at (269)925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574)288-STOP.