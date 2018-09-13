Explore the world of agates at the Tulip City Gem & Mineral Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 49th annual Tulip City Gem and Mineral Show is back for another year, with more gems, rocks, and minerals than ever before.

The theme for this year's show is agates, which are found all over the entire world.

The show will have 12 dealers, in addition to club sales, a silent auction, and a GVSU students' table. There will also be a dealer who specializes in Petoskey stones.

Proceeds from the show fun scholarships awarded to students at GVSU and Hope College, as well as scholarships awarded by the Midwest Federation to geology students.

Tickets cost $3 for adults, and free for children and students. Children will get a free rock, while paying adults get to enter for a chance to win an Australian Agate.

The Gem and Mineral Show will be at the Soccer Stop Sports Complex in Holland from September 14-16.

For a complete show schedule, visit tulipcity.org.