GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Several hundred people gathered in Grand Rapids Thursday to say their final farewells to Amway co-founder and philanthropist Richard M. DeVos.

DeVos died last week at age 92.

Over 600 people gathered at LaGrave Avenue Christian Reformed Church in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday for DeVos's funeral. Former President George W. Bush was one of several dignitaries in attendance. Another 568 people gathered at DeVos Place to watch the funeral via Live Stream.