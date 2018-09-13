× Firefighter falls into window well during fire in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Mich. – A firefighter escaped a scary situation without injury at a fire in Vicksburg Wednesday morning.

The South Kalamazoo County Fire Authority reports that they were sent to a fire at a home in the 600 block of Bair Street at about 9:15 a.m. The fire had spread through the home and into a neighboring garage.

While working on containing the fire, a firefighter fell into a basement egress window, which had been obscured by vegetation and a thin, plastic cover. The firefighter was not able to get out of the hole and called a “mayday” because the fire was in the roof above him. Other firefighters were able to free him quickly and he was not injured.

Five fire departments responded to the scene. No one else was injured.