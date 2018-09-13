Former Muskegon Co. teacher under investigation for molesting students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. - A former teacher in Muskegon County is under investigation for allegedly molesting several students nearly a decade ago.

Morgan Tatrow, 80, is accused of molesting at least eight children, but investigators believe there are even more victims who have not yet come forward.

Last month, the Muskegon County and Delta County prosecutors announced they are jointly investigating Tatrow. He's accused of inappropriately touching two young family members between 2008 and 2010.

Six other women have also come forward claiming Tatrow molested then when they were students at Reeths-Puffer High School back in the 1960s. Those accusations cannot be prosecuted because the statute of limitations has passed.

Prosecutors still want to know if there are more victims, just to make things right.

If you believe you were assaulted by Tatrow, you should call the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office at (231) 724-6435.