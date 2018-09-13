FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

Golf for Clean Water event happening September 14

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Sign up is still available for a charity golf outing happening Friday.

The Golf for Clean Water event is being put on by the Samuel Omogo Foundation.  The foundation works to facilitate access to clean water for the people living in Southeastern Nigerian villages.  The group was founded in 2012.

The golf outing is happening Friday morning, with registration starting at 8:00 a.m.. It costs $100 a person to participate in their four-person scramble.

More info about Friday's outing and contact info is available in the brochure below.

