There are many notable moments in world-renowned violinist, Karen Gomyo's, career. She has performed the music of some of the greatest composers in some of the most iconic settings, and now she's performing on the DeVos Place stage right here in Grand Rapids this weekend.

The Grand Rapids Symphony and Gomyo will be performing Beethoven's 7th. Shows will be on September 14 and 15 at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at grsymphony.org.