Lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts, Cascade Twp. in abuse case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is suing the Boy Scouts of America, Cascade Township and others after being sexually abused as a teen during a program at the township fire department.

The woman, who is not identified in the court paperwork, was abused while participating in the Explorer program which was designed to give teens a way to learn about potential careers. While participating at the Cascade Township Fire Department, two firefighters, Clem Bell and Steven Drake, had sex with the woman who was 16 at the time. They were not charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct because the age of consent in Michigan is 16, but both pleaded guilty to taking and storing sexually explicit photos of her.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Grand Rapids. The amount of the damages were not disclosed.

The Explorer Program was discontinued after the incident was reported.