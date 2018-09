TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich– A man from Shiawassee County has died following a motorcycle crash on Thursday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:30 a.m., a 62-year-old man went off I-69 Southbound near mile marker 28. Police say the victim had ended up in the median before losing control and driving into the grass.

The victim, who was from Durand, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The accident remains under investigation.