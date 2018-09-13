Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Help keep a West Michigan river clean! Next month, there's an event planned to clean up the Kalamazoo River, and organizers are looking for volunteers.

The event is set for October 6, and it's happening in Battle Creek.

Volunteers will collect trash and recyclables, and other debris that's laying around the river. To help out, register online at bcwater.org.

2. The Grand Rapids night sky was a bit brighter on Wednesday night.

Continuing their 25th Anniversary celebration, dozens gathered outside of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for Project Night Lights.

Neighbors and first respondents gathered on the ground below the hospital, flashing lights at the rooms. The kids inside the hospital also had flashlights, and waved them back at the crowd.

The idea behind the monthly event is to let the kids in the hospital know they're not alone.

The next event is on October 10.

3. It's a sign that hockey season is just around the corner. On Wednesday, the Griffins put up a new giant decal at the front of their home stadium, Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids.

Single game tickets go on sale this Friday, and the first game is October 5, with the home opener on October 12.

4. If you're on social media, you may have come across the "KiKi Challenge," based on the hit song "In My Feelings" by Drake.

A local retirement community decided to take part, with their own spin on it.

These are the residents at the Storypoint Retirement Community in Rockford. They used a different version of the song, showing off their dance moves and choreography skills.

The executive director of the video says it was great getting everyone involved and they're now planning on doing the challenge at each location across the country.

5. Need some extra spending money for the holidays? Macy's announced plans to add about 80,000 temporary positions to its workforce.

A large portion of the new hires will work at the company's online fulfillment centers, as Macy's continues to invest n its online presence to compete with Amazon and Walmart.

New employees will also work in call centers and on sales floors across the country.

Hiring events will be held at Macy's stores on October 18.