Police looking for group of suspect reportedly involved in a shooting incident

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public safety received a report that a man had been shot in the 4000 block of Lakesedge Drive in Kalamazoo.

Upon arrival officers located the man, 23, yelling behind one of the buildings.

The victim told police that there was altercation with a group of people and then the shots were fired.

It was determined that the victim was injured but not from a gunshot.

Police believe that three black males and one black female were part of the group that fired the shots. Witnesses also told police that they saw that group fled in a silver or gray Chevy Equinox.

Anyone with information is asked the call the KDPS at 269-377-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

