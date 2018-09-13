FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker

Police name person-of-interest in Grand Rapids bank robberies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police have released the name of the suspect in two Grand Rapids bank robberies this week.

Grand Rapids Police say that Kenneth Moore, 56, has been on the run from the Michigan Department of Corrections for three years. His MDOC records show that he is a parole absconder from the Detroit area.  He had most recently been jailed for Assault with Intent less than murder and Felony Firearms possession. He had previous convictions for Felony Firearms possession and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Moore is person-of-interest in two Fifth Third Bank robberies that happened Monday, September 10 in Grand Rapids. The first happened at the branch at Michigan and Fuller NE and the second on Bridge and Stocking NW.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or Grand Rapids Police at 616-774-2345.

 

 

 

